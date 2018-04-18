People from all backgrounds will get the chance to feel what it is like to wear a turban at a special event aimed at educating Kiwis about Sikhism.

The Auckland Turban Day will be held at the Aotea Square on Saturday afternoon.

It is the second time the event has been held in New Zealand, with the first put on in 2016 and which attracted about 150 people - a much bigger crowd than what organisers had anticipated and hoped for.

Members of the Sikh Youth New Zealand group, in collaboration with the Khalsa Foundation NZ, are again organising the big day, which is expected to reel in between 300 and 400 people this year.

Spokesman Harvin Singh Hans said the day was about inviting people from other backgrounds to better understand their culture and religious beliefs.

"We've heard from some [Sikh] parents that their kids are getting bullied at school because they wear a turban.

"We want kids to grow up and be proud to be Sikh. This event is a bid to educate the New Zealand public.''

Up to 400 brand-new 5m turbans, in all sorts of colours, have been purchased especially for the event.

There will be 10 volunteers who will tie turbans on those who would like to try one - and all men, women and children are invited.

Each turban will take between five to 10 minutes to put on.

Hans, who works as a financial accountant, has lived in New Zealand for about three years.

He said generally, Kiwis were understanding and accepting of people.

There have been instances, however, where he has felt somewhat judged by others simply because of the way he looks or the turban he wears.

"I catch the bus every day and when the bus fills up, my seat is nearly almost the last to be filled. Some people see me and choose to stand instead.''

He said the message they wanted to preach about Sikhism was one of equality and acceptance.

"When it comes to this kind of thing, there needs to be a constant reinforcement.''