Auckland police are looking for a man believed to have be in possession of a firearm and say he's probably "hiding out" in the central city.

Jian Qi Zhao is wanted by Auckland police.

They are appealing for help from the public to track Zhao down.

"We want to arrest the 31-year-old in relation to unlawful possession of a firearm and need your help," said Detective Martyn Taka.

Advertisement

Police believe Jian Qi Zhao is actively avoiding them, and is possibly hiding out in the Auckland CBD. Photo / NZ Police

"His whereabouts are unknown and we believe he is actively avoiding police.



"He is likely to be in the Auckland area and possibly hiding out in the CBD."

Taka asked anyone with information about Zhao to call him on 021 191 2079.

To pass on information anonymously, members of the public could contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.