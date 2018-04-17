A Dunedin bus driver has been sacked after complaints emerged about his allegedly lewd behaviour on the Port Chalmers route.

The driver was stood down earlier this month while the Otago Regional Council and bus operator Ritchies investigated the allegations of inappropriate conduct towards female passengers, originally posted on a Facebook community page.

Ritchies area manager Peter Varrie said yesterday the company had sacked the driver after an investigation found his conduct had been in breach of his contract.

''We took a very serious approach to the matter because of what had happened.''

Varrie said he had been contacted last week by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) regarding a separate investigation it had launched into the driver's passenger endorsement on his licence, which required all drivers of buses, taxis or shuttles to be a ''fit and proper person''.

NZTA spokeswoman Frances Adank said the investigation was still under way.

A police spokeswoman would not confirm whether a complaint had been laid with police about the driver.