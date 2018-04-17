A man has been charged with stealing $60,000 worth of gear belonging to the Warriors league team.

The Herald can reveal that a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court next month.

At the time of the theft police said two offenders had broken into a van containing Warriors players' uniforms, GPS units and a video drone among other items in the early hours of March 26.

The unmarked van was parked outside a staff member's house on Auckland's North Shore when it was broken into.

Staff had been unable to use their headquarters at Mt Smart Stadium to store the gear because of the Ed Sheeran concert taking place.

Detective Sergeant Dean Miles has previously said the North Shore police credited the public for helping recover the stolen property.

Police recovered the property late on Friday, March 30.

"We'd like to thank members of the public for coming forward with information and the great team effort which has seen the property recovered," Miles said.

The 38-year-old's arrest follows the appearance of a woman in court charged with receiving stolen property.

Siobhan Suzanne Kelly, 25, appeared in the North Shore District Court on April 5 before a registrar.

She faced a charge of receiving stolen sporting equipment valued at about $50,000 from persons unknown on March 30.

The maximum penalty for the offence is seven years' imprisonment.

A third person has been charged in relation to the theft.

A man also charged with receiving stolen property is also due to appear in court.