A teenager must wait another two weeks to try and earn his driver's licence after he was failed on one attempt when the fuel light came on in the middle of the test.

Michael O'Brien was given an automatic fail by a Vehicle Test New Zealand [VTNZ] driving instructor on Monday after the light came on 23 minutes into the 45-minute restricted driver licence test.

But VTNZ has apologised to the 17-year-old after his father complained, and has offered to refund the $86 fee and provide a free re-sit of the test.

Hamilton resident Jesse O'Brien said his son was disappointed at the failure, particularly as a pre-vehicle inspection was carried out before the driving exam and the low fuel was not noted.

O'Brien, a school student and whanau support worker, raised the issue with the instructor and the Frankton VTNZ branch manager.

"I wanted to see the documentation that stated that this was an immediate failure point. Because it just didn't seem to make sense to me."

The manager suggested O'Brien contact NZTA directly, which he did immediately.

He was advised to lodge an official complaint online with VTNZ, which O'Brien did. But when he did not receive confirmation the father-of-four tweeted at VTNZ and posted on its Facebook page asking if they had received the complaint.

By Tuesday morning VTNZ had swung into action, investigating the complaint before calling O'Brien to apologise, admitting the failure was an error.

"They had talked to the testing officer, talked to the VTNZ Frankton branch and they had found that the testing officer had made a mistake. That she shouldn't have stopped the test," O'Brien said.

"He had passed the vehicle inspection check, the pre-test check, which is where the fuel is meant to be checked apparently.

"My issue wasn't with him failing. But the wording around it was obviously not very clear."

Michael, a Hamilton Boys' High School Year 13 student, was driving his parents' 2004 Honda Odyssey during the test.

O'Brien said the light came on and went off during the test and the family drove the vehicle for the rest of the day without filling up.

"It would have absolutely lasted for the rest of the test. From what I know the standard for any car is about 10-15 per cent of reserve fuel."

It was Michael's second go at the test after he failed the first one, for failing to completely stop at a stop sign and driving slightly too fast. That test cost $130.

O'Brien said the family was satisfied with the response from NZTA but the earliest Michael could rebook the test for was in two weeks.

"It takes away the freedom he was hoping to have in the school holidays."

Michael was rebooked at the same branch and O'Brien said the family did not hold a grudge over the mix-up.

The Herald has sought comment from VTNZ.