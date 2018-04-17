A senior police officer will go to trial next year accused of sexual violation and indecent assault, denying all the allegations.

Detective Inspector Kevin Burke appeared in the High Court at Auckland today, his first appearance in the upper courts, and maintained his not guilty pleas.

He is charged with two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual violation and has elected a jury trial.

Details of Burke's alleged offending remain suppressed.

The 60-year-old Northland cop was remanded on bail by Justice Timothy Brewer until his trial date in February.

Burke was stood down last April when the criminal investigation started and was charged in December.

A parallel employment investigation is also under way, as well as a separate inquiry by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.