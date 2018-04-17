A cyclist is in a critical condition after a serious crash with a car in central Auckland.

Police were called to a crash between a car and a cyclist just before 6am, on Morningside Drive at the intersection with New North Rd.

A spokeswoman said the cyclist had received critical injuries and was transported to Auckland Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the road is closed with traffic controls in place.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area or are patient if they experience delays.