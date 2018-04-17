Auckland commuters are in for a rough start to their Wednesday with crashes on the motorways causing heavy congestion.

The NZ Transport Agency said a car crashed about 7.40am on the Northwestern Motorway, just after Rosebank Rd.

It is blocking the right land heading east. Traffic is heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Bond St, and delays are expected.

SH16 - NORTH WESTERN - CRASH - 7.40AM



A crash just after Rosebank Road (on the Causeway) heading east-bound is blocking the right lane. Expect delays in the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/wAjHrNRv0g — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 17, 2018

Police were called to an earlier crash between a car and a truck on the Southern Motorway near Orams Rd overbridge, about 6.15am. No one has been injured.

NZTA said the crash was initially blocking the first northbound lane near Orams Rd, Manurewa.

The lane has been cleared but significant congestion remains between Takanini and Drury.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to consider alternative routes.