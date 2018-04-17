A teenager who died following a crash at Clarks Junction was a ''gentle giant'' who would do anything for anyone, his mother says.

Toby Preston Hope (18) was on his way to play a Southern region rugby game with his Lawrence club side when the car he was driving ran off the road and rolled on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking from the family farm south of Middlemarch yesterday, his mother Tori Hope said Toby had recently begun a building apprenticeship, after studying at John McGlashan College, where he was jointly awarded the Walter Godsall Trophy for rural pupil of the year in 2017.

He had enjoyed his five years boarding at the Dunedin school, where he had a group of friends who shared his enthusiasm for the outdoors, Mrs Hope said.

''He loved McGlashan.

''He had a lot of [...] the best, best, best mates.

''They were just together all the time.

''Hunting and planning and hunting more.''

Last year, Toby and two other McGlashan pupils, Jacob Cotton and Mitchell Park, raised more than $3000 by running and walking the Greenstone Caples loop and the Hollyford track over three days.

They were awarded the McGlashan Challenge award, given to pupils who have participated in a remarkable, challenging, courageous and generous activity.

Mrs Hope said Toby would be remembered for his kind, caring nature by his family, including father Preston and brothers George and Fergus, along with grandparents, aunts and uncles, and his many cousins.

''Toby was 6 foot 7 and just a big stretch of kindness.''

Toby, who was pulled unconscious from his car by passers-by, died in Dunedin Hospital on Sunday night.