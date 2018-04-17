Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been greeted with military honours at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin ahead of her meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel and Ardern greeted each other very warmly and a smiling Merkel chatted happily as they walked into the Chancellery for a working lunch after the military guard.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, with military honors for a meeting in Berlin. Photo / AP

The military honours are put on for the first visit of any leader.

Merkel has been a strong supporter of the free trade agreement between the EU and New Zealand and Ardern's visit is primarily for relationship building as Merkel is considered the most powerful person in Europe.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. Photo / AP

Former PM Bill English visited last January.

Ardern's visit could come as a welcome reprieve for Merkel who has been dealing with major international issues from Syria to Brexit - and the six-month long formation of her new Government.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, center left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Photo / AP

Later in the week, Merkel will host French President Emmanuel Macron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi is among the leaders reluctant to point the finger at Russia for any involvement in the use of nerve agent in the UK.