Hair of any kind is usually a personal choice.

But previously fresh-faced minister Andrew Little took a Facebook poll to decide on whether his grey flecked facial hair should stay or go and the result was overwhelming positive towards his new look.

Within 24 hours Little had listened to the public and was posing in front of a camera to update his official mugshot with a slightly hairier and more distinguished version of himself.

"The people have spoken and its #TeamBeard by a landslide", he posted.

He put the question on social media yesterday, dubbing it #Decision18.

"Now's the time. Beard vs No Beard. Vote early, vote hard." He also posted two photos of himself - one with facial hair and one without.

The vast majority of the comments were complimentary of his beard saying he looked like a CSI agent, supermodel, one of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's body guards or Chuck Norris.

Some offered sound advice about going with whatever his wife Leigh preferred, while others felt he could be doing better things with time than worrying about his appearance.

"A Labour MP can't even make a decision on whether to shave without forming a working group," one Facebook user posted.

Styling advice was also given with a recommendation for some grooming products, while others suggested the sideburns go while the beard stayed. He was also warned not to let it get too unruly.

"Andrew, not a FULL beard ... makes you look a little bit like a Bond villain ... Whack the mutton chops off, keep the rest?," another Facebook follower said.