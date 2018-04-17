The family of student living in Auckland are desperately appealing for help to locate him after he failed to return home from catching a train three days ago.

Jasbinder Singh spoke to his flatmate on Saturday at 7.05pm and said he was at a train station and would back at their Papatoetoe home within an hour.

But the 25-year-old never arrived home. Friends and family have not heard from him since and have not been able to reach him on his phone, which appears to be turned off.

Jasbinder is originally from India and has been studying IT at Unitec in Auckland for four years.

His older brother Jasbir Singh, who has flown over from Sydney to help look for him, said his disappearance was extremely out of character for him.

"This is very unusual for him and everyone who knows him is very worried about his wellbeing.

"It's very unusual because every evening he would be at home even if he goes out for the day."

No one saw him leave the house that day, but they believe he took a backpack and was most likely wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Jasbir said his brother never stayed out at night and if he ever planned a trip would notify friends or family - as he spoke to their mother in India every day.

"My mum used to speak to him every day and since then ... it's very sudden."

He had not broken the news of her youngest son's disappearance to her yet as he was concerned about her health.

Jasbir has posted a missing person's poster at a nearby Sikh temple and with the help of friends was trying to spread the word on social media. He has also contacted the High Commission of India based in Wellington.

"I don't know what else I can do," he said.

A police media spokesperson confirmed Jasbinder was reported missing at 6.30pm on Monday and said police have been making inquiries since then to locate him.