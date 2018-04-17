Police are appealing to the public for help to work out how a 17-year-old Nelson fisherman got a large cut on his head in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The teen has no recollection of what happened after he was kicked out from a licensed premises in Nelson before 2am. He was then seen wandering around Bridge St uninjured.

Workmates found him at his accommodation with the large wound about 3am.

Police located a large pool of blood in the Liquorland carpark off New Street and want to speak to anyone who may have seen the young man wandering around between 2am and 3am.

The man is described as slim build and a unique hair cut with the top of his head shaved, but longer hair at the back. He was wearing a yellow and black rugby shirt with dark jeans.

CCTV camera footage has identified several people and vehicles moving between the area of Bridge Street and New Street.

Anyone with any information can contact Constable Jesse Gaskell at Nelson Police phone 03 546 3840.