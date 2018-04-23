The sacrifices and valour of our servicemen and women will be honoured at services up and down New Zealand on Anzac Day.

The time to honour those who have served our country, but at home and offshore, include dawn parades, civic services and the laying of wreaths at memorials - including at the Ataturk Memorial on Wellington's coastline.

AUCKLAND REGION

Albany

Service: 11am at Albany Coronation Hall, 21 Library Lane

Albany Sanders Reserve Dawn Service

Serive: 5.15am at 142-178 Sanders Rd Albany

Auckland Domain

Dawn service

Parade assembly: 5:30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark

Parade commences: 5.45am marching on Cenotaph Rd to Court of Honour

Service: 6am at Auckland Domain in front of Auckland War Memorial Museum

Civic service

Parade assembly: 10.30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark

Parade commences: 10.45am marching on Cenotaph Rd to Court of honour

Service: 11am Auckland Domain in front of Auckland War Memorial Museum

Avondale

Parade assembly: 9.30am at 48 Rosebank Rd.

Parade commences 9.40am

Service: 10am at St Ninians Memorial, corner of Great North Road and St Georges Road, Avondale.

Awhitu

Service: 8.30am at Cenotaph.

Beachlands

Parade assembly: 9am at Beachlands Charter Club carpark.

Parade commences 9.15am

Service: 9.30am at Beachlands School Hall, Beachlands

Birkenhead

Parade assembly: 9.40am on Mokoia Road between Bowling Club and Colonial Road.

Parade commences 9.50am.

Service: 10am at Birkenhead War Memorial Park, Mahara Avenue

Bombay

Service: 8.45am at Bombay War Memorial

Bucklands Beach

Service: 9.45am at Bucklands Beach War Memorial

Clevedon

Service: 9.30am at Clevedon Cenotaph.

Parade commences: After laying of wreaths parade will march to the Clevedon Community Hall for the remainder of the service.

Coatesville

Service: 7am Coatesville Settlers Hall, 4 Mahoenui Valley Road, Coatesville.

Devonport

Parade assembly: 9.25am at New World carpark, Bartley Terrace.

Parade commences 9.50am

Service: 10am at War Memorial, Marine Square, Devonport

Drury

Service: 11am at Drury War Memorial, Tui Street, Drury

East Coast Bays

Parade assembly: 5.30am at East Coast Bays RSA.

Parade commences: 5.35am

Service: 6am at War Memorial, Manly Esplanade, Browns Bay

Epsom

Service: 11am at the Epsom War Memorial, Marivare Reserve, corner of Manukau Road and Ranfurly Road

Glenfield

Parade assembly: 11.25am at Hall Road and Glendfield Road intersection.

Parade commences: After assembly

Service: 11.30am at Glenfield War Memorial Hall, Hall Road

Glen Eden

Parade assembly: 10.45am at Cenotaph. Parade commences 11am. Service: 11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Road and Glenview Road, Glen Eden

Great Barrier Island

Service: 12pm at Tryphena Hall, Tryphena

Grey Lynn

Parade assembly: 9am on Castle Street.

Parade commences: 9.30 from corner of Castle Street, marching Richmond Road and turning left onto Francis Street.

Service: 9.45am at Grey Lynn RSC Clubrooms, 1 Frances Street.

Helensville

Parade assembly: 10.45am on the corner of Rata Street and Commercial Road.

Parade commences: 11am.

Service: 11.15am outside the Memorial Hall

Henderson

Parade commences: 11.15am at Fire Station, Railside Avenue.

Service: 11.30am at Henderson RSA

Hobsonville

Parade assembly: 10.15am at Hobsonville School

Parade commences 10.30am.

Service: 11am at Hobsonville RSA

Howick

Parade assemble: 5.45am at Mellons Bay Road, Howick.

Parade commences 5.55am.

Service: 6.05am at Stockdale Hill, Howick

Kaukapakapa

Service: 9.30am at War Memorial Hall, 947 Kaipara Coast Highway, SH16 Auckland

Kawau Island

Service: 12.30pm at Kawau Island Boating Club

Laingholm

Service:10.30 am at the flagpole outside Community Hall, Victory Road Laingholm

Leigh

Parade assembly: 10.50am at Harbour View Road

Parade commences: 11am.

Service: Leigh Cemetery on arrival of parade.

Wet weather option: Leigh Community Hall

Mangere Bridge

Parade assembly: 9am on corner of Coronation Road and Church Street, Mangere Bridge

Parade commences: 9.15am

Service: 10am Mangere Bridge Memorial Hall, Domain Road

Manurewa

Parade assembly: 5.40am at Manurewa RSA Maich Road.

Parade commences: 5.45am

Service: 6am at Cenotaph on corner of Great South Road and Hill Road, Manurewa

Matakana

Service: 10am at Matakana War Memorial

Mt Albert

Parade assembly: 9.10am at Alberton Avenue shops carpark.

Parade commences 9.25am

Service: 9.30am at Mt Albert War Memorial Cenotaph and Hall, 773 New North Road.

Mt Eden

Parade assembly: 10.40am corner of Dexter Ave and Dominion Rd

Parade commences: 10.50am parade marches along Dominion Rd to Mt Eden War Memorial Hall

Service: 11am

Mt Roskill

Parade assembly: 9.55am on the corner of Cullen Avenue and May Road.

Parade commences: 10.10am.

Service: 10.15am at Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall, 13 May Road

Wet weather option: Inside Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall

New Lynn

Parade assembly: 8.45am behind McDonalds in Memorial Square.

Parade commences 9am.

Service 9.30am at New Lynn RSA

Newmarket

Parade assembly: 8.45am on corner of Teed Street and Osborne Street.

Parade commences: 9am along Broadway to Olympic Park.

Service: 9.15am at Olympic Park.

Northcote

Parade assembly 10.30am at Bartley Street off Queen Street (near Bridgeway Theatre).

Parade commences 10.40am.

Service: 10.45am in front of War Memorial Hall, Rodney Road, Northcote.

Onehunga

Parade assembly: 9am corner of Onehunga Mall and Arthur Street.

Parade commences 9.30am.

Service: 10am at Onehunga RSA, corner of Onehunga Mall and Princes Street.

Orakei

Parade assembly 10.10am at the Kupe Street Carpark.

Parade commences 10.15am.

Service: 10.30am at Orakei RSA Clubrooms, 178 Kepa Road

Orere Point

Parade assembly: 7.45am at the local school

Service: 8am at Orere War Memorial Hall, 289 Orere Point Rd

Otahuhu

Dawn Service: 6.30am at Otahuhu Cemetery, Luke Street

Parade assembly: 9am at south end of Piki Thompson Way and Great South Road, Otahuhu.

Parade commences: 9.15am.

Service: 9.30 at Otahuhu War Memorial, Great South Road, Otahuhu.

Otara/East Tamaki

Parade assembly: 7am at Church of the Nazarene, East Tamaki Road, Otara.

Parade commences 7.30am.

Service: 7.45am at Cenotaph, East Tamaki Domain, East Tamaki

Orewa

Service: 12.45pm at Remembrance Reserve, Orewa

Panmure/Mt Wellington

Parade assembly 9.15am at 163 Queens Road carpark.

Parade commences 9.30am.

Service: 10am at Panmure Community Hall, 7 - 13 Pilkington Road.

Papakura

Parade assembly: 5.40am Papakura Police Station, 64 Wood St

Parade commences: 5.45am

Service: 6am Cenotaph Corner Great South Road and Opaheke Road

Papatoetoe

Parade assembly: 5.45am at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Papatoetoe.

Parade commences: 5.50am

Dawn service: 6am at Monument Manukau Memorial Gardens

Wreath laying: 9.45am Central School corner Great South Road & St George St Papatoetoe

Civic parade assembly: 10am corner Great South Road & St George St

Civic parade: 10.05am

Civic service: 10.30am

Parakai

Parade assembly: 5.45am at Cenotaph, Parakai Domain.

Parade: 6am

Service: 6.30am at the Helensville Servicemen's Cemetery, Garfield Road, Helensville.

Patumahoe/Waiau Pa

Service: 10.30am at Waiau Pa Hall, Waiau Pa Road

Piha

Parade assembly: Piha RSA.

Parade commences: 1.50pm marching from Beach valley to Marine Parade finish at Lion Rock.

Service: 2pm at Marine Parade (Lion Rock), Piha

Pukekohe

Parade assembly: 5.40am on corner of Roulston Avenue and Massey Avenue, Pukekohe.

Parade commences 5.45am.

Dawn service: 6am at Cenotaph, Pukekohe

Pt Chevalier

Parade assembly 10am on the corner of Alberta Street and Pt Chevalier Road.

Parade commences: 10.30am

Service: 11am at Pt Chevalier RSA, 1136 Great North Road

Remuera/College Rifles

Parade assembly: 8.45am on Minto Road.

Parade commences 9am.

Service: 9.20am at College Rifles Rugby Clubrooms, 33 Haast Street

Riverhead

Service: 9am at Riverhead War Memorial Park Gates

Silverdale

Service: 12.15pm at Silverdale War Memorial Park Hibiscus Coast

St Heliers

Parade assembly: 9.30am on Vellonoweth Green.

Parade commences: 9.45am

Service: 10am St Heliers War Memorial , Tamaki Drive

Swanson

Parade assembly: 8.45am at Swanson Primary School.

Parade commences: After assembly.

Service: 9am at Swanson RSA

Takapuna

Parade assembly: 9.15am on corner of Lake Road and Sanders Avenue, Takapuna.

Parade commences: 9.25am

Service: 9.30am at War Memorial, 17 The Strand, Takapuna

Te Atatu Peninsula

Parade assembly: Te Atatu Community House carpark, 580 Te Atatu Road.

Parade commences 9.40am

Service: 10am at Te Atatu Peninsula Community Centre

Upper Wairewa

Service: 2pm at Upper Waiwera Cenotaph

Waiheke Island

Parade assembly: 5.30am at 10 Belgium Street, Ostend shops.

Parade commences: 5.45am

Service: 5.50am at at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner of Belgium Street and Ostend Road

Civic parade assembly: 10.45am at 10 Belgium St, Ostend shops

Civic parade commences: 11am

Civic service: 11.10am at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner Belgium St and Ostend Road

Waikumete Civic Parade and Service

Parade assembly: 10.45am at Cenotaph.

Parade commences: 11am.

Service: 11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Road and Glenview Road, Glen Eden.

Waimauku

Service: 11am at Memorial Hall, Waimuku.

Parade commences: 11.30am following the service, march back to the RSA for wreath laying ceremony

Waitakere

Service: 11.10am at Waitakere RSA Clubrooms, Township Road.

Waiuku

Parade assembly: 10.15am at War Memorial Hall, Waiuku.

Parade commences 10.30am.

Wreath laying ceremony: 10.55am at Cenotaph, Waiuku.

Service: 12pm at War memorial Hall, Waiuku.

Warkworth

Parade assembly: 5.45am at Warkworth RSA.

Parade at 5.50am

Dawn service: 6am at War Memorial, Church Hill.

Civic parade: 10.10am at Warkwoth RSA

Civic parade commences: 10.15am

Civic service: 10.30am at War Memorial, Church Hill, Warkworth

Wellsford

Parade assembly 5.45am at 1 Point Albert Road.

Parade commences: 6am

Service: 6.45am at RSA, 1 Olympus Road, Wellsford.

OTHER NORTH ISLAND SERVICES

Kerikeri

Parade assembles: 5.45am to march to Kerikeri RSA Cenotaph, Cobham Rd

Civic service: 10.30am held at the Field of Remembrance, Kerikeri Library

Kaikohe

Parade assembles: 5.55am at Kaikohe RSA carpark

Parade marches at 6am to Kaikohe Memorial Hall. A service will be conducted on arrival at the Memorial, then marching back to the RSA for refreshments and fellowship.

Whangarei

Parade assembly: 5.40am along Rust Ave, through town to Laurie Hall Lane.

Service commences: 6.10am

Return march back to Whangarei RSA at the conclusion of the service.

Ngaruawahia

Parade assembly: 5.45am at the Ngaruawahia fire station, Herschel street.

Dawn parade: 6.00am, Field of Remembrance, Great South Road

Civic service: 11.00am Ngaruawahia War Memorial Hall, Galileo Street

Hamilton

Dawn parade: 5.45am parade leaves from Knox St proceeds via Victoria St, ANZAC Pde (former Bridge St) and Memorial Dr.

Dawn service: 6am begins at Memorial Park

Civic Parade: 9.45am leaves from Knox St. proceeds via Victoria St ANZAC Pde (former Bridge St) and Memorial Dr.

Civic serive: 10am at Memorial Park

Tauranga

Parade assemble: 8.30am next to the Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre

Service: 9am at Memorial Park, Devonport Road, Tauranga

Rotorua

Parade assembly: 5.45am at Ohinemutu

Parade commences: 5.50am march to Muruika Soldiers' Cemterery (by St Faith's Church)

Dawn Service starts: 6am

Kawerau

Dawn service: 5.45am outside the Kawerau Ex Navalmen's Club, Onslow Street

Gisborne

Civic service: 9.30am at the Cenotaph on the Esplanade, parade will commence after the service.

Waiouru

Dawn service at the National Army Museum from 6am, then a Civic Service at 11am

Wairoa

The Wairoa District ANZAC Day Dawn Service begins at 5am at Kaiuku Marae, Mahia Peninsula

The Wairoa District ANZAC Day Parade & Civic Service, begins at 11.15am Wairoa War Memorial Hall

Napier

Dawn Service at Marine Parade Sound Shell starting at 6am. Other major events include at 9am service at Eskdale Church and an 11am Civic Service at Memorial Square

Hastings

Dawn Service at the Civic Square Cenotaph, with people to gather from 5.30am

Taupo

Parade assembles: 5.50am outside Taupo RSA to march to the Great lake Centre, Tongariro Street.

Dawn service commences: 6am

New Plymouth

Dawn service: 6am at the Cenotaph, corner of Queen St and St Aubyn St.

Waitara

Dawn service: 6am at the War memorial on Memorial Place.

Whanganui

Parade assembly: 5.10am outside the Davis Library

Parade starts: 5.15am

Dawn service: 5.25am, held on the forecourt of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Queens Park

Palmerston North

Dawn parade assembles: 5.30am on Church Street between Grand Hotel and All Saints Church. Any RSA veterans in wheelchairs assemble outside Main St, opposite the iSite.

Dawn service commences: 6am

Breakfast service opens at 7am Cosmopolitan Club.

Civic service: 9am

Wellington

Wellington: Dawn Service starting at 6am at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park

National Commemoration Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park at 11am

From 12.30pm a wreath laying will take place at the Ataturk Memorial, Tarakena Bay

Porirua

Civic service: 9am at the Peace Memorial at Te Rauparaha Park

Upper Hutt

Parade assembly: 5.30am at Queen Street car park (behind ANZ)

Parade march: 5.45am March on to Upper Hutt Civic Centre

Dawn service: 6am

Lower Hutt

Parade assembles: 5.45am outside the Civic Centre, Laings Road, Lower Hutt

Dawn service: 6am held at Cenotaph, adjacent to the Lower Hutt Memorial Library, Riddiford Gardens, Anzac Lawn

SOUTH ISLAND SERVICES

Picton

Dawn service: 6am at Picton War Memorial, London Quay, Picton

Blenheim

Day service: 11am Seymour Square, 92 High St, Blenheim, Marlborough

Kaikoura

Dawn service: 6am at the Kaikoura Memorial Hall, 32 Esplanade, Kaikoura

Christchurch

Parade commences: 6.30am parade marches from the RSA building on Armagh Street to Cranmer Square

Dawn service: 6.30am in Cranmer Square

Citizen's Service: 11.00am at Cardboard Cathedral

Ashburton

Dawn service: 6.30am at the Cenotaph Baring Square West

Civic service & Wreath laying: 11am at the Cenotaph Baring Square West

Dunedin

Parade service: 6.15am march on Cnr Crawford & Rattray streets Cenotaph, Queen's Gardens

Service: 9am ANZAC Square service – Dunedin Railway station Passchendaele Plaque



Invercargill

Dawn parade: 6.50am on Victoria Avenue

Dawn service: 7am Invercargill Cenotaph Dee St followed by a Civic Service at the Invercargill Workingmens Club at 7.45am

Bluff

Dawn parade: 7am Bluff Memorial Grove, Flagstaff road

Main parade: 11am at the Bluff Cenotaph, Marine Parade. Please assemble at the Bluff Four Square Car Park, Gore street at 10.50am. All welcome back to the Bluff RSA following these services for morning tea.

