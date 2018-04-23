The sacrifices and valour of our servicemen and women will be honoured at services up and down New Zealand on Anzac Day.
The time to honour those who have served our country, but at home and offshore, include dawn parades, civic services and the laying of wreaths at memorials - including at the Ataturk Memorial on Wellington's coastline.
AUCKLAND REGION
Albany
Service: 11am at Albany Coronation Hall, 21 Library Lane
Albany Sanders Reserve Dawn Service
Serive: 5.15am at 142-178 Sanders Rd Albany
Auckland Domain
Dawn service
Parade assembly: 5:30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark
Parade commences: 5.45am marching on Cenotaph Rd to Court of Honour
Service: 6am at Auckland Domain in front of Auckland War Memorial Museum
Civic service
Parade assembly: 10.30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark
Parade commences: 10.45am marching on Cenotaph Rd to Court of honour
Service: 11am Auckland Domain in front of Auckland War Memorial Museum
Avondale
Parade assembly: 9.30am at 48 Rosebank Rd.
Parade commences 9.40am
Service: 10am at St Ninians Memorial, corner of Great North Road and St Georges Road, Avondale.
Awhitu
Service: 8.30am at Cenotaph.
Beachlands
Parade assembly: 9am at Beachlands Charter Club carpark.
Parade commences 9.15am
Service: 9.30am at Beachlands School Hall, Beachlands
Birkenhead
Parade assembly: 9.40am on Mokoia Road between Bowling Club and Colonial Road.
Parade commences 9.50am.
Service: 10am at Birkenhead War Memorial Park, Mahara Avenue
Bombay
Service: 8.45am at Bombay War Memorial
Bucklands Beach
Service: 9.45am at Bucklands Beach War Memorial
Clevedon
Service: 9.30am at Clevedon Cenotaph.
Parade commences: After laying of wreaths parade will march to the Clevedon Community Hall for the remainder of the service.
Coatesville
Service: 7am Coatesville Settlers Hall, 4 Mahoenui Valley Road, Coatesville.
Devonport
Parade assembly: 9.25am at New World carpark, Bartley Terrace.
Parade commences 9.50am
Service: 10am at War Memorial, Marine Square, Devonport
Drury
Service: 11am at Drury War Memorial, Tui Street, Drury
East Coast Bays
Parade assembly: 5.30am at East Coast Bays RSA.
Parade commences: 5.35am
Service: 6am at War Memorial, Manly Esplanade, Browns Bay
Epsom
Service: 11am at the Epsom War Memorial, Marivare Reserve, corner of Manukau Road and Ranfurly Road
Glenfield
Parade assembly: 11.25am at Hall Road and Glendfield Road intersection.
Parade commences: After assembly
Service: 11.30am at Glenfield War Memorial Hall, Hall Road
Glen Eden
Parade assembly: 10.45am at Cenotaph. Parade commences 11am. Service: 11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Road and Glenview Road, Glen Eden
Great Barrier Island
Service: 12pm at Tryphena Hall, Tryphena
Grey Lynn
Parade assembly: 9am on Castle Street.
Parade commences: 9.30 from corner of Castle Street, marching Richmond Road and turning left onto Francis Street.
Service: 9.45am at Grey Lynn RSC Clubrooms, 1 Frances Street.
Helensville
Parade assembly: 10.45am on the corner of Rata Street and Commercial Road.
Parade commences: 11am.
Service: 11.15am outside the Memorial Hall
Henderson
Parade commences: 11.15am at Fire Station, Railside Avenue.
Service: 11.30am at Henderson RSA
Hobsonville
Parade assembly: 10.15am at Hobsonville School
Parade commences 10.30am.
Service: 11am at Hobsonville RSA
Howick
Parade assemble: 5.45am at Mellons Bay Road, Howick.
Parade commences 5.55am.
Service: 6.05am at Stockdale Hill, Howick
Kaukapakapa
Service: 9.30am at War Memorial Hall, 947 Kaipara Coast Highway, SH16 Auckland
Kawau Island
Service: 12.30pm at Kawau Island Boating Club
Laingholm
Service:10.30 am at the flagpole outside Community Hall, Victory Road Laingholm
Leigh
Parade assembly: 10.50am at Harbour View Road
Parade commences: 11am.
Service: Leigh Cemetery on arrival of parade.
Wet weather option: Leigh Community Hall
Mangere Bridge
Parade assembly: 9am on corner of Coronation Road and Church Street, Mangere Bridge
Parade commences: 9.15am
Service: 10am Mangere Bridge Memorial Hall, Domain Road
Manurewa
Parade assembly: 5.40am at Manurewa RSA Maich Road.
Parade commences: 5.45am
Service: 6am at Cenotaph on corner of Great South Road and Hill Road, Manurewa
Matakana
Service: 10am at Matakana War Memorial
Mt Albert
Parade assembly: 9.10am at Alberton Avenue shops carpark.
Parade commences 9.25am
Service: 9.30am at Mt Albert War Memorial Cenotaph and Hall, 773 New North Road.
Mt Eden
Parade assembly: 10.40am corner of Dexter Ave and Dominion Rd
Parade commences: 10.50am parade marches along Dominion Rd to Mt Eden War Memorial Hall
Service: 11am
Mt Roskill
Parade assembly: 9.55am on the corner of Cullen Avenue and May Road.
Parade commences: 10.10am.
Service: 10.15am at Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall, 13 May Road
Wet weather option: Inside Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall
New Lynn
Parade assembly: 8.45am behind McDonalds in Memorial Square.
Parade commences 9am.
Service 9.30am at New Lynn RSA
Newmarket
Parade assembly: 8.45am on corner of Teed Street and Osborne Street.
Parade commences: 9am along Broadway to Olympic Park.
Service: 9.15am at Olympic Park.
Northcote
Parade assembly 10.30am at Bartley Street off Queen Street (near Bridgeway Theatre).
Parade commences 10.40am.
Service: 10.45am in front of War Memorial Hall, Rodney Road, Northcote.
Onehunga
Parade assembly: 9am corner of Onehunga Mall and Arthur Street.
Parade commences 9.30am.
Service: 10am at Onehunga RSA, corner of Onehunga Mall and Princes Street.
Orakei
Parade assembly 10.10am at the Kupe Street Carpark.
Parade commences 10.15am.
Service: 10.30am at Orakei RSA Clubrooms, 178 Kepa Road
Orere Point
Parade assembly: 7.45am at the local school
Service: 8am at Orere War Memorial Hall, 289 Orere Point Rd
Otahuhu
Dawn Service: 6.30am at Otahuhu Cemetery, Luke Street
Parade assembly: 9am at south end of Piki Thompson Way and Great South Road, Otahuhu.
Parade commences: 9.15am.
Service: 9.30 at Otahuhu War Memorial, Great South Road, Otahuhu.
Otara/East Tamaki
Parade assembly: 7am at Church of the Nazarene, East Tamaki Road, Otara.
Parade commences 7.30am.
Service: 7.45am at Cenotaph, East Tamaki Domain, East Tamaki
Orewa
Service: 12.45pm at Remembrance Reserve, Orewa
Panmure/Mt Wellington
Parade assembly 9.15am at 163 Queens Road carpark.
Parade commences 9.30am.
Service: 10am at Panmure Community Hall, 7 - 13 Pilkington Road.
Papakura
Parade assembly: 5.40am Papakura Police Station, 64 Wood St
Parade commences: 5.45am
Service: 6am Cenotaph Corner Great South Road and Opaheke Road
Papatoetoe
Parade assembly: 5.45am at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Papatoetoe.
Parade commences: 5.50am
Dawn service: 6am at Monument Manukau Memorial Gardens
Wreath laying: 9.45am Central School corner Great South Road & St George St Papatoetoe
Civic parade assembly: 10am corner Great South Road & St George St
Civic parade: 10.05am
Civic service: 10.30am
Parakai
Parade assembly: 5.45am at Cenotaph, Parakai Domain.
Parade: 6am
Service: 6.30am at the Helensville Servicemen's Cemetery, Garfield Road, Helensville.
Patumahoe/Waiau Pa
Service: 10.30am at Waiau Pa Hall, Waiau Pa Road
Piha
Parade assembly: Piha RSA.
Parade commences: 1.50pm marching from Beach valley to Marine Parade finish at Lion Rock.
Service: 2pm at Marine Parade (Lion Rock), Piha
Pukekohe
Parade assembly: 5.40am on corner of Roulston Avenue and Massey Avenue, Pukekohe.
Parade commences 5.45am.
Dawn service: 6am at Cenotaph, Pukekohe
Pt Chevalier
Parade assembly 10am on the corner of Alberta Street and Pt Chevalier Road.
Parade commences: 10.30am
Service: 11am at Pt Chevalier RSA, 1136 Great North Road
Remuera/College Rifles
Parade assembly: 8.45am on Minto Road.
Parade commences 9am.
Service: 9.20am at College Rifles Rugby Clubrooms, 33 Haast Street
Riverhead
Service: 9am at Riverhead War Memorial Park Gates
Silverdale
Service: 12.15pm at Silverdale War Memorial Park Hibiscus Coast
St Heliers
Parade assembly: 9.30am on Vellonoweth Green.
Parade commences: 9.45am
Service: 10am St Heliers War Memorial , Tamaki Drive
Swanson
Parade assembly: 8.45am at Swanson Primary School.
Parade commences: After assembly.
Service: 9am at Swanson RSA
Takapuna
Parade assembly: 9.15am on corner of Lake Road and Sanders Avenue, Takapuna.
Parade commences: 9.25am
Service: 9.30am at War Memorial, 17 The Strand, Takapuna
Te Atatu Peninsula
Parade assembly: Te Atatu Community House carpark, 580 Te Atatu Road.
Parade commences 9.40am
Service: 10am at Te Atatu Peninsula Community Centre
Upper Wairewa
Service: 2pm at Upper Waiwera Cenotaph
Waiheke Island
Parade assembly: 5.30am at 10 Belgium Street, Ostend shops.
Parade commences: 5.45am
Service: 5.50am at at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner of Belgium Street and Ostend Road
Civic parade assembly: 10.45am at 10 Belgium St, Ostend shops
Civic parade commences: 11am
Civic service: 11.10am at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner Belgium St and Ostend Road
Waikumete Civic Parade and Service
Parade assembly: 10.45am at Cenotaph.
Parade commences: 11am.
Service: 11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Road and Glenview Road, Glen Eden.
Waimauku
Service: 11am at Memorial Hall, Waimuku.
Parade commences: 11.30am following the service, march back to the RSA for wreath laying ceremony
Waitakere
Service: 11.10am at Waitakere RSA Clubrooms, Township Road.
Waiuku
Parade assembly: 10.15am at War Memorial Hall, Waiuku.
Parade commences 10.30am.
Wreath laying ceremony: 10.55am at Cenotaph, Waiuku.
Service: 12pm at War memorial Hall, Waiuku.
Warkworth
Parade assembly: 5.45am at Warkworth RSA.
Parade at 5.50am
Dawn service: 6am at War Memorial, Church Hill.
Civic parade: 10.10am at Warkwoth RSA
Civic parade commences: 10.15am
Civic service: 10.30am at War Memorial, Church Hill, Warkworth
Wellsford
Parade assembly 5.45am at 1 Point Albert Road.
Parade commences: 6am
Service: 6.45am at RSA, 1 Olympus Road, Wellsford.
OTHER NORTH ISLAND SERVICES
Kerikeri
Parade assembles: 5.45am to march to Kerikeri RSA Cenotaph, Cobham Rd
Civic service: 10.30am held at the Field of Remembrance, Kerikeri Library
Kaikohe
Parade assembles: 5.55am at Kaikohe RSA carpark
Parade marches at 6am to Kaikohe Memorial Hall. A service will be conducted on arrival at the Memorial, then marching back to the RSA for refreshments and fellowship.
Whangarei
Parade assembly: 5.40am along Rust Ave, through town to Laurie Hall Lane.
Service commences: 6.10am
Return march back to Whangarei RSA at the conclusion of the service.
Ngaruawahia
Parade assembly: 5.45am at the Ngaruawahia fire station, Herschel street.
Dawn parade: 6.00am, Field of Remembrance, Great South Road
Civic service: 11.00am Ngaruawahia War Memorial Hall, Galileo Street
Hamilton
Dawn parade: 5.45am parade leaves from Knox St proceeds via Victoria St, ANZAC Pde (former Bridge St) and Memorial Dr.
Dawn service: 6am begins at Memorial Park
Civic Parade: 9.45am leaves from Knox St. proceeds via Victoria St ANZAC Pde (former Bridge St) and Memorial Dr.
Civic serive: 10am at Memorial Park
Tauranga
Parade assemble: 8.30am next to the Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre
Service: 9am at Memorial Park, Devonport Road, Tauranga
Rotorua
Parade assembly: 5.45am at Ohinemutu
Parade commences: 5.50am march to Muruika Soldiers' Cemterery (by St Faith's Church)
Dawn Service starts: 6am
Kawerau
Dawn service: 5.45am outside the Kawerau Ex Navalmen's Club, Onslow Street
Gisborne
Civic service: 9.30am at the Cenotaph on the Esplanade, parade will commence after the service.
Waiouru
Dawn service at the National Army Museum from 6am, then a Civic Service at 11am
Wairoa
The Wairoa District ANZAC Day Dawn Service begins at 5am at Kaiuku Marae, Mahia Peninsula
The Wairoa District ANZAC Day Parade & Civic Service, begins at 11.15am Wairoa War Memorial Hall
Napier
Dawn Service at Marine Parade Sound Shell starting at 6am. Other major events include at 9am service at Eskdale Church and an 11am Civic Service at Memorial Square
Hastings
Dawn Service at the Civic Square Cenotaph, with people to gather from 5.30am
Taupo
Parade assembles: 5.50am outside Taupo RSA to march to the Great lake Centre, Tongariro Street.
Dawn service commences: 6am
New Plymouth
Dawn service: 6am at the Cenotaph, corner of Queen St and St Aubyn St.
Waitara
Dawn service: 6am at the War memorial on Memorial Place.
Whanganui
Parade assembly: 5.10am outside the Davis Library
Parade starts: 5.15am
Dawn service: 5.25am, held on the forecourt of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Queens Park
Palmerston North
Dawn parade assembles: 5.30am on Church Street between Grand Hotel and All Saints Church. Any RSA veterans in wheelchairs assemble outside Main St, opposite the iSite.
Dawn service commences: 6am
Breakfast service opens at 7am Cosmopolitan Club.
Civic service: 9am
Wellington
Wellington: Dawn Service starting at 6am at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park
National Commemoration Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park at 11am
From 12.30pm a wreath laying will take place at the Ataturk Memorial, Tarakena Bay
Porirua
Civic service: 9am at the Peace Memorial at Te Rauparaha Park
Upper Hutt
Parade assembly: 5.30am at Queen Street car park (behind ANZ)
Parade march: 5.45am March on to Upper Hutt Civic Centre
Dawn service: 6am
Lower Hutt
Parade assembles: 5.45am outside the Civic Centre, Laings Road, Lower Hutt
Dawn service: 6am held at Cenotaph, adjacent to the Lower Hutt Memorial Library, Riddiford Gardens, Anzac Lawn
SOUTH ISLAND SERVICES
Picton
Dawn service: 6am at Picton War Memorial, London Quay, Picton
Blenheim
Day service: 11am Seymour Square, 92 High St, Blenheim, Marlborough
Kaikoura
Dawn service: 6am at the Kaikoura Memorial Hall, 32 Esplanade, Kaikoura
Christchurch
Parade commences: 6.30am parade marches from the RSA building on Armagh Street to Cranmer Square
Dawn service: 6.30am in Cranmer Square
Citizen's Service: 11.00am at Cardboard Cathedral
Ashburton
Dawn service: 6.30am at the Cenotaph Baring Square West
Civic service & Wreath laying: 11am at the Cenotaph Baring Square West
Dunedin
Parade service: 6.15am march on Cnr Crawford & Rattray streets Cenotaph, Queen's Gardens
Service: 9am ANZAC Square service – Dunedin Railway station Passchendaele Plaque
Invercargill
Dawn parade: 6.50am on Victoria Avenue
Dawn service: 7am Invercargill Cenotaph Dee St followed by a Civic Service at the Invercargill Workingmens Club at 7.45am
Bluff
Dawn parade: 7am Bluff Memorial Grove, Flagstaff road
Main parade: 11am at the Bluff Cenotaph, Marine Parade. Please assemble at the Bluff Four Square Car Park, Gore street at 10.50am. All welcome back to the Bluff RSA following these services for morning tea.
