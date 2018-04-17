Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a house in Porirua which endangered three adults and a child.

The occupants were inside the house sleeping about 4am when the fire began on April 7, police said.

Investigators have ruled the fire, which caused extensive damage to the house, as an arson.

The occupants were woken by smoke alarms and were able to evacuate their home.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around this time.

They are particularly interested in speaking to a male who was seen walking in the area at the time of the fire.

He has been described as Maori or Pacific Islander in his late 20s to early 30s.

He was wearing black jeans and a black and yellow singlet with the number seven on his back and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who may have seen something or has information relating to the fire is asked to contact Constable Lizzie Campbell at Porirua Police Station on (04) 238 1400 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.