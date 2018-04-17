Police have released security footage in a public appeal to find the man who is allegedly behind two failed armed robberies.

Police say last Sunday, about 6.26pm a male entered the Blackbull Liqour Store on Peachgrove Road, Fairview Downs, armed with a screwdriver.

The male threatened the shop attendant with a screwdriver and demanded money before eventually leaving empty-handed.

After exiting the liquor store the male assaulted a female customer, stole her vehicle and nearly ran her over.

Advertisement

Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man in the photo. Photo / NZ Police

Police say about 20 minutes later the same male entered the Knighton Road Dairy, Hillcrest, brandished the screwdriver at the shop attendant and demanded money before fleeing the scene.

The car was chased by police for a short time from Silverdale but the car was later found dumped at a property in Morrinsville.

The two retailers and the woman from the vehicle were not injured

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who might have information about the failed robberies.