New Zealand's first man might be in Paris, but he looked very much at home hanging out with a couple of ex All Blacks - while also tucking into some good Kiwi-style coffee.

Clarke Gayford was pictured spending time alongside former All Blacks players Dan Carter and Casey Laulala, while at Laulala's new restaurant and cafe: Itacoa.

Flanked by them both, as well as a chef and a member from Allpress Espresso, Gayford looked relaxed as he smiled for the cameras.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Europe this week and it is thought Gayford is travelling with her in support.

It appears a special day was held at the cafe yesterday, when guests were given the chance to try their hand at making a cup of the Kiwi coffee favourite, the flat white.

Both Carter and Gayford took turns at making a cup.

Laulala posted a number of photos and videos of the occasion on his social media site Instagram, saying: "Privileged to have NZ Prime Minister's husband Clarke to make us a few Allpresso Espresso flat whites.''