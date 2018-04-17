The Government has announced the leadership of a powerful new committee on climate change.

The Interim Climate Change Committee will be chaired by David Prentice, former chief executive of infrastructure firm Opus International Consultants.

The committee is the forerunner for the Climate Change Commission, which will be tasked with setting strict carbon emissions limits from next year.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said that in the meantime, work needed to begin on crucial issues such as how agriculture could begin paying for its climate pollution by being brought into the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The Government also needed to begin planning for the transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity generation, which is plans to achieve by 2035.

"The Interim Climate Change Committee will begin this important work until we have set up the independent Climate Change Commission under the Zero Carbon Act in May next year.

"The Interim Committee will consult with stakeholders and hand over its work and analysis to the Climate Change Commission," he said.

The deputy chair of the committee is Lisa Tumahai, chairwoman of Ngai Tahu for the last five years.

The other members of the committee are former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Jan Wright, agricultural greenhouse gas expert Harry Clark, former Meridian chief Keith Turner, and climate change and emissions trading expert Suzi Kerr."

Committee members have been chosen because of their expertise across key areas related to climate change: agriculture, agribusiness, climate change science and policy, resource economics and impacts, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, te reo me ona tikanga Māori and Māori interests, international competitiveness, and energy production and supply," Shaw said.