Two people were seriously injured in a crash near Matamata, in which one passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

Police and St John Ambulance crews rushed to the scene on Morgan Rd, west of Matamata, shortly before 10.30 last night.

The two passengers were seriously injured and the rear passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

The two patients were rushed to Waikato Hospital, where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Meanwhile one person suffered minor injuries in a crash in central Auckland this morning.

Two cars were involved in the crash on Union St, between Wellington St and Nelson St, around 6.15.

Police and St John ambulance crews were at the scene, where one person was being treated for minor injuries.

The crash happened on Union St, in central Auckland this morning. Photo / Google Maps

One lane was blocked following the incident.

The Transport Agency was warning motorists travelling through the area to take care when navigating past the incident.