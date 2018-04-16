Labour has sunk below National in the latest 1News/Colmar Brunton poll, 43 per cent to 44 per cent.

It is the first poll since Simon Bridges took over the National Party leadership in February.

But Labour's partners in Government, New Zealand First and the Green, are both on or above five per cent and the three parties combined would translate to 66 seats in the House, comfortably ahead of National and Act with 55 seats.

Labour has sunk by five points, but its last poll at 48 per cent seemed was unusually high.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as preferred Prime Minister is down by four points to 37 per cent but she is well ahead of the 10 per cent for Bridges, who replaced former Prime Minister Bill English in February.

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is on 5 per cent, up 1 point.

The party vote results:

Labour 43 per cent – down 5

National 44 per cent – up 1

Greens 6 per cent – up 1

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

National would have supported allied missile strike

16 Apr, 2018 8:29am
3 minutes to read

Mike Hosking: Diplomacy is a failed strategy

16 Apr, 2018 5:58am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Soper: Ridiculous reason why the US has banned me

16 Apr, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Young guns gear up for byelection battle

16 Apr, 2018 5:00am
4 minutes to read

New Zealand First 5 per cent - up 2

Maori Party 1 per cent – no change.