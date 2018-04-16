Construction staff will have to work round the clock, six to seven days a week, to get the America's Cup facilities built by late next year when the syndicates arrive.



The tight time frame to build six new bases and house Team New Zealand in the Viaduct Events Centre on the Auckland waterfront is set out in a new resource consent application lodged today.



It follows tortuous negotiations between the Government, Auckland Council and Team New Zealand going back to November, numerous proposals and an earlier resource consent application being dropped when the parties finally agreed on a location last month.



The $212-million project has five bases on the eastern side of Wynyard Point, a 74m extension of Hobson Wharf for one base and Team New Zealand in the Viaduct Events Centre on Halsey Wharf.

The final plan for the America's bases on Wynyard Point, left, Halsey Wharf, centre, and an extension to Hobson Wharf, right.

Last month, it was announced that McConnell Dowell, Downer, Beca and Tonkin & Taylor would form an alliance to build the facilities for the cup.



Up to 150 workers will be on various sites over 18 months on a six-to-seven-day, 24-hour work programme. At night, worksites will be lit by 12m to 18m lighting poles with a similar brightness to rugby training grounds on council parks.



The lights, tilted parallel to the ground, will have a minor effect from light spill to new apartment blocks in Wynyard Quarter, nearby hotels and motorists, the application said.



To speed up work, the use of pre-cast concrete elements will be maximised.



The resource consent application is for 10 years - enough time for Auckland to host the 36th defence of the America's Cup in 2020-2021 and two more defences.

Economic Development Minister David Parker, who is responsible for the America's Cup.

Other features of the application include:

Four double base syndicates for two boats and three single-boat bases with temporary three-storey buildings about 15m high.

New breakwaters on Wynyard Wharf, Hobson Wharf and Halsey Wharf.

All syndicate bases will be temporary, with the exception of the Viaduct Events Centre. Each base will big enough for up to 110 staff and 500 people for corporate and other events.

Modifying the Viaduct Events Centre, including new doors on the eastern side and a mezzanine floor at the northern end for a sail loft.

Closing Brigham St on Wynyard Point to accommodate five bases.

Removal of tanks housing hazardous and other products operated by Stolthaven and BST at the southern end of Wynyard Point.

Panuku Development Auckland has lodged the application following last month's approval from the council's Governing Body of a new resource consent application for the final "Wynyard Hobson" proposal.

The resource consent application will be open for public submissions, expected to be from April 30 until May 28. A further application for the relocation of SeaLink and the commercial fishing fleet will be made once ongoing investigations on alternative location options are completed.