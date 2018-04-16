A man's body has been found at an address on Great North Rd in Grey Lynn.

Detective Sergeant Greg Brand of Auckland City Crime Squad said police located the body earlier today.

The body is believed to have been found at a boarding house in the central Auckland district.

Brand said the matter is not thought to be suspicious and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

The boarding house, a two-storey building at 454 Great North Rd, was a former convent and has previously been labelled a "slum in the heart of the city" by councillor Mike Lee.

Police located the body of a male at a boarding house on Great North Rd in Grey Lynn. Photo / Michael Craig

City Mission staff earlier said that many of the tenants have mental health problems, as well as drug and alcohol dependencies.

The boarding house has previously made headlines for its sub-standard living conditions and causing problems for nearby St Joseph's primary school.

The death comes just over a month after the bodies of Tania Ellwood, 39, and Timothy Kerr Hamilton, 36, were found at Dryden Lodge - another boarding house in Grey Lynn.

Ellwood had been missing for a week when a maintenance worker found the bodies.

The matter was referred to the coroner, who has yet to determine how they died.