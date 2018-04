Police are seeking information on a Porirua woman who has been missing since this morning.

Nicole Lisa Gee went missing at 10am.

She is believed to be in the Titahi Bay area, and police have serious concerns for her safety.

Gee was last seen wearing a grey hoody, black pants, and carrying a black bag.

She drives a black Holden Captiva, with the number plate GNZ221.

Porirua Police said any information can be passed on to them at 04 238 1400.