Police have confirmed they are using an aerial drone to help them with an "ongoing inquiry" - a move raising privacy concerns for those living in the area.

Tauranga man Brian Friend received a letter from the police last week advising him of their intention to fly a drone over the area above his Parkvale home today.

The letter stated aerial drone operations would take place between 8am and 5pm in accordance with Civil Aviation Authority CAR Part 102.

The drone would be operated by New Zealand Fire and Emergency to help police.

However, Friend, 60, said he believed the drone operation eroded his personal privacy.

The Lloyd St resident, who has lived in Tauranga for 30 years, said he was not trying to stir up trouble but just wanted "to know why".

"I am not trying to upset anyone, but I don't want a drone hovering over my house. All I am saying is that this is going too far," he said.

Friend said he also discovered the letter had not been received by one resident on the corner of Fraser St and Courtney Rd.



Mayor Greg Brownless told him to take up the issue with one of his local MPs.

In a written response to Bay of Plenty Times inquiries, a police spokeswoman said: "Police are using a drone to map an area in relation to an ongoing inquiry".



"The usage of the drone will be in accordance with Civil Aviation Authority guidelines, and anyone with concerns can contact the police officer in the notice."

Police refused to comment on Friend's privacy concerns.

Most drone (RPA) operators were expected to get consent before flying over people or property and operators were also required to comply with their obligations under the Privacy Act.

However, under Part 102, the operator must be certificated and the Civil Aviation Authority would assess the need to give consent, based on the operation.