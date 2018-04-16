The Hamilton teenager charged with raping a mother and assaulting her daughter has been denied bail.

The 16-year-old, who has automatic suppression, appeared at Hamilton Youth Court today before Judge Denise Clark on 16 charges.

The charges described by Clark as "serious and significant" included one charge of rape, two charges of kidnapping, two charges of threatening to kill, two charges of abduction for sex, three charges of intent to injure, two charges of male assaults female, three charges of other sexual violation and one charge of breaking and entering.

The charges are linked to an incident in St Andrews on April 7.

Clark denied a request for bail because there were concerns around granting it.

Police also objected to a request for bail through youth advocate Sacha Nepe. A plea was not entered, but Nepe said early indications were that he would be defending the charges.

The teen appeared in court supported by his mother, brother and sister.

Clark remanded the accused in custody to a youth justice facility under care of Oranga Tamariki, to reappear on May 2.