Auckland envisages holding three defences of the America's Cup under a new resource consent application lodged today.

The application to develop the infrastructure to host the 36th Cup defence in 2020-2021 runs for 10 years - long enough for three events - has been lodged today.

Last month, a final agreement for the location of the America's Cup bases was confirmed in a $212 million project to be built on Auckland's waterfront.

The plan puts Emirates Team New Zealand's base in the Viaducts Event Centre and casts aside an alternative in which the team would have been based on an extended Halsey Wharf.

Advertisement

The final configuration has one base on a 74m extension of Hobson Wharf and up to five others on the eastern side of Wynyard Point.

The resource consent application proposes modifications to the Viaduct Events Centre, including modifying the eastern side to construct new doors for use as a syndicate base and building a mezzanine floor at the northern end for a sail loft.

It also allows for the removal of hazardous substance tanks from the southern part of Wynyard Point, also known as the Tank Farm.

The 36th America's Cup event will run from December 2020 to May 2021, including time for the syndicates to remove base structures.

The application also calls for Brigham St on Wynyard Point to be closed to allow for the construction of five bases. There are plans for four new breakwaters between 35m and 84m long.



Panuku Development Auckland has lodged the application after last month's approval from the council's Governing Body of a new resource consent application for the Wynyard Hobson proposal.

The resource consent application will be open for public submissions, expected to run from April 30 until May 28.

A further application for the relocation of SeaLink and the commercial fishing fleet will be made once ongoing investigations into alternative location options are completed.