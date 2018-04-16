The next eight days could be commuter chaos for some bus users as bus drivers across eight Auckland depots are set to take part in rolling strike action.

First Union has issued a statement saying a strike between April 17-27 will take place in order for bus drivers to push for fairer pay and work conditions from NZ Bus.

Drivers at Swanson, Mt Roskill, Onehunga, Orewa, North Shore, Wiri, Panmure and city depots will take lower-level industrial action through striking.

Members will instead attend union meetings to decide a way forward following recent failed negotiations with the company. It is likely high-level industrial action will follow.

First Union said bus drivers' pay packets had borne the brunt of a council tendering process installed by the previous government that incentivises bus companies to cut wages in order to offer the cheapest tender to council contracts for bus routes.

Companies are struggling to get bus drivers and as a consequence of supply and demand need to pay employees significantly more to attract and retain drivers, it said.

The company is also attempting to cut overtime in new workers' contracts.

First Union organiser Graham McKean said Auckland bus drivers want an alternative to the Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM), and the issues that it has caused to be settled.

McKean said it's unfortunate that the morning strikes may affect commuters, but it is a last resort.

"We don't like disrupting services, but we have been in lengthy negotiations with NZ Bus and we simply have no other option so are encouraging commuters to leave home early, or arrange alternative transport."

The first of eight early morning strikes is tomorrow at the Swanson bus depot, followed by Wednesday at the Mt Roskill depot, Thursday at the Onehunga depot and Friday at the Orewa depot.

Strikes will continue next week with a strike on Monday at the North Shore depot, Tuesday at the Wiri depot, Thursday at the City depot, and Friday at the Panmure depot.

A NZ Bus spokesperson said the company was proposing a flat rate for new drivers joining the company in Auckland.

"NZ Bus is proposing a flat rate that aligns with the new Living Wage plus 10 per cent to reflect the added cost of living in Auckland. This forms part of an overall offer that has been made to the unions," it said.



"The unions have recently been very positive about NZ Bus's success in securing tenders in the Bay of Plenty based on a Living Wage pay rate. A flat rate for new drivers is also consistent with what other bus companies in Auckland offer."

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said customers should check the AT website to see what services are affected.

"They may want to look at alternatives like the train, ferry, car sharing, bike riding or walking," he said.

Train and ferry services are not affected by the strike.

You can find full details of the cancelled services at: www.AT.govt.nz/metrochanges