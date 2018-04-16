A robber has walked away empty-handed after attempting to rob a liquor store and dairy in Hamilton.

Waikato Police are looking to locate a man who went on a failed crime spree on Sunday night, not only holding up two Hamilton stores, but also car jacking a woman's vehicle.

Waikato CIB Detective Sergeant Scott Neilson told Stuff that the crime spree began at 6.30pm on Sunday when the man wielded a screwdriver and demanded money at Black Bull liquor store on Peachgrove Rd.

Within a few seconds the man was said to have left the store empty-handed, before he approached a woman in her car.

"He's threatened her, she's had to get out of the vehicle and surrender her keys to him. At that point, he's taken her vehicle," Neilson told Stuff.

After fleeing in the woman's car, the man then attempted a second robbery at Knighton Road Dairy on Knighton Rd in Hillcrest.

Neilson said the man again demanded cash but when he got nothing, he fled.

Police chased the car for a short time from Silverdale, Neilson told Stuff, before abandoning the pursuit.

The stolen car was later found dumped at a property in Morrinsville.

Neilson said inquiries were continuing to identify and try to locate the man.

He is described as Maori or Polynesian man, of solid build and was wearing a blue overalls over a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton police on 07 858 6200, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.