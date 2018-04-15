An impatient driver has been caught mounting a suburban footpath to beat traffic by another driver's dashboard camera.

The footage, uploaded to the Facebook page "Shocking Auckland Drivers", shows a silver Kia stuck in a line of traffic waiting for the lights to change.

After waiting for less than 20 seconds, the driver decides they've had enough, pulling out to the left - and on to the footpath.

READ MORE:

• Watch: Driver uses footpath as 'third lane' to beat Auckland traffic

• Cop dishes out 'instant Car-ma' to dodgy Auckland driver

Advertisement

They travel up the road for a few metres with two wheels on the footpath and two on the road, before merging into a left-turning lane.

"Can't be bothered to wait for the lights... so let's just drive up the footpath," the video's caption reads.

Comments on the video were divided.

"Muppet had plenty of room to pass and stay on the road," one said.

"We have all done this. Get over ya self [sic]," said another.

Another joked that was "what 4x4s are for isn't it".

Police have been contacted for comment.