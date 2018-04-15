A dozen bunches of flowers lie on the footpath next to where two Papatoetoe men were killed crossing a road on Saturday.

A man working at Choice Takeaways said the men had just bought food from there, before they went to cross Wyllie Rd.

Seconds later they collided with a bus, turning left off Puhinui Rd.

One woman placing flowers said she didn't know the men, but felt for the family.

"It is such a tragedy. I wouldn't want it to happen to anyone."

The intersection where the two men died. Photo / Google Maps

One of the men who died was in his 20s, the other was in his 30s. Their names are likely to be released today.

Several people living and working nearby said it was a dangerous intersection.

"Cars come really fast around the corner, and don't slow down," one person said.

"When you get the green light [on Puhinui Rd turning onto Wyllie Rd] you aren't looking for pedestrians.

"Some cars don't even stop for the red arrow. And people don't look as they cross. It is a really dangerous intersection."

A man staying across the road was not home on Saturday night, but said it was a "dangerous intersection".

"There have been accidents, but none this bad."

Two people have died following a crash involving a bus and two pedestrians in Papatoetoe. Photo / Sam Sword

Standing at the scene cars, trucks and buses can be seen whizzing around the corner, left off Puhinui Rd onto Wyllie Rd.

There is a pedestrian crossing, but any pedestrians not using the crossing further around the corner would not be able to see vehicles coming, nor those vehicles see them.

Mark Williams, who works at Parkinson and Bouskill Headstones in a group of shops on the corner, said the corner was prone to accidents.

"I have seen four or five crashes here in the past year.

"Something needs to be done about the lighting system. It is all out of sync and bloody dangerous."

Traffic had been increasing from the airport and with workers coming in from the south.

Williams also wondered if there had been a fault in the lights, as there were power outages in the area last week.

Senior Sergeant Pete Marriott confirmed the bus was travelling away from the airport and turned left up Wyllie Rd.

He said three passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured and were sent home.

The bus driver was being supported, he said.

Manukau East MP Jenny Salesa gave her "thoughts and prayers" to all the family and friends of the two men who died.

"I am truly sorry for your loss and I hope our Heavenly Father can bring you comfort during this very challenging time."