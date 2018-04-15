One Auckland family has lost their pet fish and half their perishables as they brace for a seventh night without power.

A Mountain Rd resident who asked to only be known as Toby, along with his wife and two young children have been in the dark since the brutal storm hit the city last Tuesday night.

The Henderson Valley family are still flicking on the light switch as they walk into each room, out of habit and hope. But they are slowly losing their patience - and sanity, Toby said.

They are among between 500 and 1500 customers who are still without either power or hot water, according to lines company Vector.

They have binned half the contents of their fridge and freezer, and are buying fresh and tinned food from the supermarket to heat with bottled gas.

Toby's eldest son lost two fish on the night of the storm, likely due to lack of oxygen. A further two angel fish have since died, probably from the cold.

"He's pretty upset," Toby said.

A metal bottle filled with hot water is being used as a heater for the tank to keep the remaining two fish alive. The gas is also used to warm cans of water for shallow baths.

The boys, 5 and 11, made the best of it at first, he said.

"There was some battery left on the iPad so they could watch something on that. But the eldest is suffering...he can't watch the telly, he can't play Xbox, he can't play on the iPad, he can't do anything. He's been in tears a couple of times."

At its peak the storm cut power to 180,000 homes, around a quarter of the city. The vast majority have been restored but Vector's outage map shows spots around the city still have no power, including chunks of Henderson Valley.

Continued poor weather and falling trees were causing ongoing outages, a Vector spokeswoman said.

A tree completely blocked Mountain Rd in Henderson Valley the morning after the storm. Photo / Anna Henry

"Vector crews are still focusing on larger outages in some of the more remote communities that are often connected by long single lines through rugged bush, particularly around the West Coast and Northwest Coast areas of the city."

Auckland Council said by Friday it had already received more than 2000 reports of fallen trees, and Vector warned weakened trees were continuing to fall.

Toby said Vector had promised power would be back by 6pm on Wednesday - which became Thursday, then Friday.

"At one point they said Wednesday the 18th, but now when you look on the app it says nothing," he said.

"I tried ringing yesterday to talk to someone but when you get through there's a message that says unless there's an emergency and someone's at risk, go back to the website or app."

He's not expecting any compensation, apart from a refund of the daily flat fee the lines company charges.

"To be quite honest we just want the power back...There are probably a lot of people a lot worse off. But seven days and counting - in a decent sized modern city, it seems a little ludicrous."