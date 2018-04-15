A central Auckland apartment building has been evacuated this morning after a dryer caught fire.

Fire and Emergency received reports of the fire in an apartment on level three of the Urba Residences on Howe St, about 6.44am.

A witness described the fire as "one wisp of smoke coming from one apartment".

They said the building had been evacuated.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire had been contained to the apartment but the sprinkler system had been activated.

A salvage truck was on the way to assist the four fire trucks on the scene with the clean-up.

There were no reports of injuries.