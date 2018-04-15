More wet weather is predicted to grip Auckland through the week just as tens of thousands of children leave school for term 1 holidays.

For some that's more bad news as today up to one thousand homes were waking up to their sixth day without power while Vector makes final repairs following last Tuesday's devastating storm.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said weather in Auckland would start Monday off with rain and heavy falls with some squally thunderstorms, bringing winds of up to 90km/h.

Auckland would see brief periods of rain until Thursday, when things would change to cloudy in the morning and fine in the afternoon.

For the rest of the country it was a similar story with wet weather predicted to continue to Thursday from rain travelling north up the West Coast of the South Island, but would begin to ease on Wednesday.

Last night Vector said the number of businesses and homes without power was below 1500.

"The approximate number of those homes or businesses still without power and/or hot water due to the storm is between 500 to 1,500, but will continue to fluctuate due to weather conditions and ongoing tree fall which is causing new or additional damage."

"The majority of those suburbs where main supply lines have been affected by the storm are expected to be restored before the morning," a spokeswoman said.

However, the number of places affected would "continue to fluctuate due to weather conditions and ongoing tree fall which is causing new or additional damage".

On Sunday Vector released restoration times for power outages.

Some locations - like Greenhithe, Devonport, Silverdale and Takapuna - may have to wait until next Sunday.

They would have had no power for almost two weeks by then.

The spate of bad weather which had felled many trees in the Auckland region prompted a call for Aucklanders to better understand their responsibilities on owning trees near power lines.

"With the big power outage still affecting thousands of people in both urban and rural Auckland the clean-up and repair effort is shedding light on what just went wrong this time," said WeatherWatch analyst Philip Duncan.

"The fact is, Auckland has a warm climate - trees grow very fast here and as a result they are bigger and more likely to break."

He said "people with trees on their property near power lines need to be keeping a close eye on things each and every year."

Duncan's call came as Vector staff narrowly avoided being hit by a tree that fell while they were on a call-out.