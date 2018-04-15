Three vehicles, two belonging to one owner, were set alight in the same Whangarei street and has sparked a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to Paranui Valley Rd in Tikipunga on Friday at 11.45pm.

Whangarei police Sergeant Ryan Gray said an argument took place on the street about 11.30pm, and a short time later the vehicles, which were parked on the side of the road, were set alight.

Fire and emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson said one fire appliance from Whangarei station went to the street and the cars were attended the scene and found the cars well involved.

The crew extinguished the fires before leaving the scene in the hands of police.

The Northern Advocate spoke to the owner of two of the vehicles, who did not want to be named.

She was annoyed her beloved "ancient Mercedes" would be a write-off, but said her Holden ute would "live".

"Which is just as well because anyone who burns a Holden ute is going to hell," she said.

The owner said she was asleep at the time and was woken by the police knocking on her door.

She said the third vehicle belonged to her next door neighbour, and she had heard about a fourth vehicle also set on fire in Whangarei, closer to town.

She didn't believe she had been targetted as the fires were in two different places.

The owner said she had insurance for the vehicles and wanted to "get them fixed, and get on with things".

A Whangarei fire crew attended a vehicle on fire in Rurumoki St, off Hatea Dr about an hour and a quarter later, just after 1am on Saturday.

Police said they believed the fire was also intentionally lit.

Whether the fires were linked would form part of the investigation, Gray said.

Police said there have been no arrests so far and investigation into the arson is continuing.

Police were asking for anyone who knew anything about the incident to contact the Whangarei Police Station.