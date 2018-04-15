A man is critically injured after a hit and run incident in Taupo.

A police spokeswoman said police received a call at 1.45pm about the incident on Huka Falls Rd.

She said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and police found the abandoned vehicle nearby.

Inquiries were under way to find the driver, she said.

The injured man has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene including police and ambulance.

Huka Falls Rd is cordoned off with local diversions in place.