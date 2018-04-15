A school dropout and former butcher's apprentice will fight the June 9 byelection in the seat of Northcote for the National Party.

Local party members made the selection from a shortlist of five at a meeting in the electorate today.



Dan Bidois, in his late 30s is a former student politician, former Fulbright scholar, ex-OECD economist with a Masters in public policy from Harvard and a Foodstuffs manager.

Bidois lives in Botany, has links to influential National MPs Judith Collins and Jami-Lee Ross, and tried for the Pakuranga electorate in 2017.

He was raised and educated in Auckland, leaving school at 15 to complete a butchery apprenticeship.



"It's a true honour to be selected as National's candidate in Northcote," Bidois said in a statement.



"The hard-working people of Northcote are not a piggy bank for Phil Goff, Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters to raid to pay for pet projects on the other side of the Bridge that won't benefit us here," he said.



Labour will announce its candidate in the next few hours, from a shortlist of three.

The battle will really be between Richard Hills, an Auckland councillor aged 31, and Shanan Halbert, 35, head of relationships at Te Wananga o Aotearoa.

Northcote has been a safe one for National – it won the party vote there in 2017 with 49 per cent, while Labour had 34 per cent.

The byelection, with a price of around $1 million, was triggered by the resignation of local MP and former health minister Jonathan Coleman.

Coleman has held the seat since he first entered Parliament in 2005 but he is moving on, taking up the role of chief executive for Acurity Health Group at the end of April.

Northcote, a traditional bellwether seat, will also be the first public test of new National leader Simon Bridges.

It is also the public's first chance to have a say on the way Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Government are running the country.

If Labour manages to wrest the seat off National, it'll gain a seat in Parliament and National will lose one.

That won't change the Government's working majority much - 64 seats to 56 - as they will still have to rely on both NZ First and the Greens to pass legislation.