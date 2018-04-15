Burglars have smashed their way into a Raglan clothing store for the third time in about two months.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said bollards outside Fallenfront appeared to have worked in preventing a car being reversed into it, but instead the burglars smashed their way in using a tool.

"A delivery guy phoned about 6am and said the window of the shop appeared to be smashed and there was clothing on the pavement."

The shop was first hit early on Waitangi Day and again during the early hours of March 15.

Raglan police Constable Dean McMillan said they'd made some progress so far today by finding the stolen car used by the burglars.

Now police are appealing for help from the public for any sightings of the group in the area at the time.

"There's going to be items of clothing for sale now, it's quite distinctive."

The clothing brands sold at Fallenfront include Champion, Adidas, Insight and Huffer.

McMillan said five offenders walked in and out of the shop several times carrying loads of clothing and shoes into their getaway vehicle just before 4am.

He said owner Steve Crowhurst was gutted after the latest burglary.

"He's pretty wrecked. It's going to take him a month of Sundays to recoup what he's lost.

"He's tried to make light of the last couple of times and I think this one here is the last kick, you know.

"It makes you wonder whether having a shop [is worth it] because he does most of his stuff online. A small business owner is trying to make a living and then you just get kicked. And they're stealing vehicles to commit it all."

However, McMillan said police had strong leads.

Spoken to after the second ram raid, Crowhurst was disappointed yet philosophical.

However, when contacted today, he was too distressed to comment any further.

"Ive got a new entry door coming in and I'm just a bit bummed at the moment and want to get the shop sorted until I can go home.

"I appreciate the support ... but I just can't do it right now."

He said the burglary was similar to last time except the offenders didn't drive through it.

"It's pretty similar to last time though except they couldn't drive through it because we've got bollards up, so we're just going to have to close the front of the shop up somehow."

Anyone with information is urged to phone Raglan police on 07 825 8210 or the Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.