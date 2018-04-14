A father has died in a fight with his son in a Taranaki town.

Police were called to an address in Pukatea St, Inglewood about 7.30pm last night after reports of two men fighting outside a property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Skoglund said this morning that police are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner following the death of the man.

He confirmed the fight was between a father and son.

Advertisement

"The father collapsed after the altercation and was treated by ambulance. He died at the scene," he said.

It was reported that he died about 8.30pm.

"Police have spoken to the people involved and witnesses, and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident," Skoglund said.

"Arrangements for a post mortem are underway."

A neighbour, a few doors down from the property, said he didn't hear anything until the fire brigade and police started turning up.

"I didn't hear any yelling or screaming or anything like that."

He said the property had presented problems in the past, including fights, but otherwise it was a nice quiet street.

"We have been here for about 18 years and the neighbours are all good. It is mainly young families."

Another neighbour, who lives diagonally opposite the property where the fight was, said the people living there were fairly new to the neighbourhood.

He said he didn't know who they were, and hadn't had any problems with them.