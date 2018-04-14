Wet weather is expected to continue for most of the country today, with heavy rain and wind warnings in place for much of the South Island.

MetService meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said a front is situated over the west of the country.

"It is over Auckland at the moment so there is a wee band of rain in Auckland at the moment which will probably move south in the next few hours.

"There is rain expected to develop with this front as it moves across the country, so it is probably going to hit the West Coast of the South Island this afternoon."

Oosterwijk said the West Coast could be in for some thunderstorms.

"Scattered rain will also develop on the east coast of the South Island. It is kind of nice further south in Otago at the moment, but cloud will increase and they will get some scattered rain from this afternoon.

"In the North Island it will be showery for most of the day north of Auckland, and for the rest of the North Island it will be cloudy with showers developing and maybe some heavy rain.'

Some watches and warnings are in place for Westland and northern Fiordland.

"Around the Haast area and Fiordland has a heavy rain warning out for this afternoon and into tomorrow morning," Oosterwijk said.

Up to 180mm of rain could fall in these areas, and MetService has warned that the rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

"And for Westland and Canterbury High Country we have a wind watch for this evening and overnight.

"Fiordland and parts of Southland and Otago have also got a wind watch for today."

Northerly winds may approach severe gale force at times.

However, the heavy rain watch has lifted for Auckland, Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula as the rain has now eased.

This will bring relief for the approximately 3000 homes that are still without power after a severe storm hit the city on Tuesday night and wiped out power and hot water for 180,000 homes and businesses.

Vector has received criticism after homes still remain without power five days later, but the electricity company has said it is continuing to work hard to restore power to those affected.

"Repairs to the high voltage 'backbone' of the network is almost completed. Work is now underway dealing with the remaining isolated faults scattered around Auckland, and on hot water faults," it said in a statement last night.

A chart of estimated restoration times has 21 locations set to have power returned today, including Balmoral, Helensville, Riverhead, Swanson and Waimauku, whereas other areas could be waiting as long as April 22 to have their power restored.

"We'd like to thank everyone for putting up with this over the last four days. We appreciate this is immensely frustrating but we're working hard to fix your power and we won't stop until it's done," Vector said last night.

For those still without power, vector.co.nz is the best place to find the latest information on which areas are being worked on.