Two people are fighting for their lives and part of a main highway is closed after a vehicle crash in Otago.

St John Ambulance said in a statement that it was called to the scene on State Highway 1 (also known as Taieri Plains Highway) at Waihola at 7.48pm.

Police were told a car had rolled near the intersection with Titri Rd at Waihola, a police spokeswoman said.

Two people were in critical condition and had been taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter, St John Ambulance said.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating

The road is closed and traffic is being diverted.