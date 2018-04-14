Broadcaster Barry Soper has been banned from flying through the United States.

Soper, political editor for Newstalk ZB, was supposed to fly to London via Los Angeles on an Air New Zealand flight leaving Auckland on Friday night to report on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's European trip.

Instead he was blocked from boarding when he arrived at Auckland International Airport.

Soper told the Herald On Sunday he did not realise he needed to apply for travel authorisation online as he would have spent only two hours in transit in Los Angeles.

All travellers touching down on American soil are required to fill out the form at least 72 hours prior to departure - although at times it is approved within minutes.

He hurriedly lodged his application from Wellington Airport before he flew to Auckland.

"I got to Auckland and that's when the s*** hit the fan. They said the visa was still in process mode.''

Yesterday all hope of making the trip was dashed when he was advised his application had been declined.

"In almost 40 years of international travel covering ten prime ministers, this is the first time it's ever happened to me."

Soper, who is married to fellow braodcaster Heather du Plessis-Allan, believes a visit to Iraq in 2015 with former Prime Minister Sir John Key may have been the reason for his rejection - although he has travelled to the US without issue since then.

He said airport officials told him "the word 'Iraq' sends alarm bells to the Trump Administration".

"Obviously America's paranoia knows no bounds - what damage I could've done held up in a Los Angeles transit lounge for two hours is beyond me."

Soper was also disappointed that the cancellation of his trip meant he would not get to spend time with his daughter, who works in London with the homeless.

"I was so disappointed not to see Alice. In my bag I packed a kilo of coffee, three cans of reduced cream, and a dozen packets of Maggi onion soup.

"Alice wanted to treat the Poms to cheese rolls and iconic Kiwi onion dip - all the things she misses."

Air New Zealand said it could not comment on individuals' travel plans.

Soper was supposed to be covering Ardern's trip including meetings with the Queen, French president Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.