A band of council volunteers and a police team are checking on the welfare of thousands of Auckland properties still without power.

With more lashings of rain set to batter the city, the clean-up is continuing.

Auckland Emergency management director John Dragicevich said the continued heavy rain made their job harder, but "we are all working together to continue the clean-up effort".

"This morning we mobilised 38 council staff who are working alongside 60 Police and Land Search and Rescue; going door-to-door visiting isolated areas of Auckland and our welfare line has taken 44 calls since midnight."

Advertisement

The volunteers and police team have set off from seven community hubs established in Auckland.

The hubs also offer a place to go for those who cannot access help via phone, giving information on how to access ongoing support.

They will be manned until 4pm today and any plans for Sunday will be updated later.

"We are still delivering Portaloos and water to the most affected who've contacted us. It takes time to make these deliveries in this weather and the effect it has on road conditions, but we're getting through it," Dragicevich said.

"We will keep a close eye on the weather throughout the day and recommend people take care when securing their properties or making trips out from home."

Dragicevich said the Council was delivering a further 100 Portaloos to affected households today.

Auckland Council libraries are opening as normal today and people without power can go and get warm, use wi-fi and charge their phones.

All Auckland Council leisure centres and YMCAs are offering a hot shower for free, and somewhere to get warm and have a hot cup of tea or coffee.

Last night the Council received 20 new reports of downed trees, and contractors were prioritising jobs that posed immediate safety issues.

"Trees will be put on berms and mulched at a later date, so contractors can move on to higher priority jobs. This may take weeks to clear."

For people with spoiled food as a result of their power outage, they can take it to Waitakere Transfer Station in Henderson and dispose of it for free.

Properties experiencing issues with septic/waste overflow should try to prevent animals coming into contact with the material.

Police confirmed they were assisting Council and urged motorists to take care.

"With the wet weather affecting the upper North Island, Police ask motorists to take extra care in the conditions.

"If you do have to drive, please keep your speed down, and maintain a safe following distance."

Community hubs

Waimauku War Memorial Hall- 24 Waimauku Station Rd, Waimauku

Kumeu Library- 296 Main Rd, Huapai, Kumeu

Glenfield Pool and Leisure Centre- 73/77 Bentley Ave, Glenfield (Glenfield Mall)

Massey Leisure Centre- 545 Don Buck Rd, Massey

Waitakere Domain Hall- 13 Bethells Rd, Waitakere

Waiatarua Fire Station- 464 Scenic Dr, Waiatarua

Fickling Convention Centre- 546 Mt Albert Rd, Three Kings



Phone lines

• ​Report trees down on public land to Auckland Council on 09 301 010.

• ​Anyone without access to a toilet or drinking water because of the storm, that can't get any by other means, can phone the Council on 0800 22 22 00.

• ​If you cannot access the food transfer station and have more than three rubbish sacks of spoiled food call 0800 222200 to arrange for a special collection.

• ​If you need help with urgent or unexpected costs as a result of the Auckland storms, the Ministry of Social Development may be able to help, call 0800 559009.