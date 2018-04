A paraglider has crashed near the top of the Gondola in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called just before 11.30 this morning.

Fire and Emergency's Ian Littlejohn says a crew was sent from Woolston.

He says firefighters carried the paraglider down to St John Ambulance paramedics in a stokes basket, which is a cage-type stretcher.

Advertisement

Littlejohn believes the person is on the way to hospital in a helicopter.