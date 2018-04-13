A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to the sexual assault of a Hamilton woman and the physical assault of her young daughter.

The teenager is set to appear in Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow charged with a number of serious offences, said Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Anderson of Hamilton police.

However, police still wanted to hear from anyone who may have information

relevant to the investigation.

The mother and child were attacked in the St Andrews suburb at the weekend.



The victims had been told of the arrest, Anderson said.



"They have expressed their relief. [Police] would like to thank members of the public, particularly in the St Andrews area, who kindly engaged with our staff during the course of inquiries."



Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.