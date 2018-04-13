A Kiwi man is believed to have been killed in an horrific workplace accident in the United Kingdom.

The 45-year-old is understood to have been pulled into a machine at the Scapa UK's adhesive tape factory at Woodside Industrial Estate in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

The BBC reports that health and safety bosses at the factory are now looking at how he died.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called to the factory on Tuesday night [UK time].

A spokesman told the BBC, "sadly, despite the best efforts of our staff the man passed away. Our thoughts go out to his family."

Scapa is a global manufacturer and supplier of adhesive-based products for the healthcare and industrial markets, has launched an investigation.

Heejae Chae, chief executive of Scapa Group, said: "It is with great sadness that I confirm a fatal accident at our Dunstable site. I and all my colleagues at Scapa offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

A friend of the man, fellow New Zealander Janine Barrett, said she'd met the man last weekend and he mentioned that he'd just come back from a holiday to his home town of Auckland.

"His workmates are devastated. He was a really nice man."

She understood his family lived in Auckland.

A Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said they were yet to receive a request for consular assistance in relation to the man's death.