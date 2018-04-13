He blew the whistle at club rugby matches for more than 30 years, giving thousands of hours of his own time to the sport he loved.

Tomorrow Glenn Elliott's fellow Waikato rugby refereeing volunteers will wrap black bands around their arms and join players and supporters in observing a moment's silence in his memory at games across the region.

Elliott, a 64-year-old Hamilton father and grandfather, died in a three-car crash on River Rd, in the Hamilton suburb of Flagstaff on Thursday morning.

Tomorrow's gesture was the least they could do for someone who was "always ready to put his hand up to help", Waikato Rugby Referees' Association president Paul Jeffrey told the Herald.

Advertisement

"He loved it, he especially loved doing the kids' [games]. He was just a really nice, genuine guy.

"He loved his family, he was a very proud dad and granddad. He had heaps of grandkids."

He had spoken to Elliot's son, who told him family were touched by the gesture.

The crash, which occurred at 8.20am, also injured two others. The police serious crash unit is investigating.