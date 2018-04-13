The largest cemetery in New Zealand has received some damage in the storm that hit Auckland on Tuesday night.

Waikumete Cemetery, situated on Great North Rd in Glen Eden, had a large tree uprooted, branches strewn everywhere and cemetery decorations ruined after strong winds and heavy rain hit the city.

Photos on the Facebook page of Friends of Waikumete show the damage to the 108ha site.

The most shocking image shows a large tree lying on its side among plaques, with the base of the tree ripped from the ground and a circumference of earth exposed at an almost 90-degree angle.

A large tree uprooted by the chapel at Waikumete Cemetery after a storm on Tuesday night. Photo / Facebook

The post said the tree was located above the Columbarium and no plaques were damaged during the uprooting.

Craig Andrew, manager of Auckland cemeteries central and west, said the tree was now being working on by Treescape, and contractors had been to clear up the majority of the debris.

He said an awning attached to the chapel was also damaged, but contractors were working to put that back today.

"I am quite happy the anticipated storm last night was mild because they have done a fantastic job getting the place tidy for Anzac," he said.

"There are still a lot of roads in the cemetery that are really messy, but that is more maintenance to clean up. We also still have to assess if there are more broken branches but they are not as critical as the tree we have had to cut down."

He said the fallen tree damaged a fence and handrail, and also landed on a portion of the chapel roof which would have to be inspected.

"We haven't had any reports of any damage to headstones or plaques," he said.

"We got away very very lightly I think."