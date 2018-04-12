A cherry picker stolen from a small Bay of Plenty town has been found.
According to the Bay of Plenty and Taupo Police Facebook page the cherry picker was stolen from forest area on private property in Te Teko some time between Monday and Thursday this week.
A police media spokeswoman said the cherry picker was found hidden in a pine forest and enquiries were ongoing.
A cherry picker is an aerial work platform used to provide access for people or equipment to inaccessible areas usually at height.