Rabin Rabindran, the chairman of the embattled Counties Manukau DHB, is reported to have quit just three months into his role after weeks of scrutiny over the state of Middlemore Hospital.

The South Auckland hospital's buildings are riddled with toxic mould and asbestos, and sewage is reported to be leaking into the walls.

Questions have been raised over who knew about the state of the buildings and for how long.

Stuff is reporting the DHB chairman is believed to have resigned last night, after the health minister sent him a letter about his position on the board.

Advertisement

READ MORE

• Toxic black mould, fungus and bacteria growing in leaky Middlemore buildings

• More Middlemore Hospital buildings beset with problems

• Rot, mould and sewage at Middlemore: Health minister 'disappointed' he wasn't told

• Clark: National's weakening of rules to blame for Middlemore Hospital woes

Both Labour Health Minister Dr David Clark and National's former health minister Dr Jonathan Coleman have said they had not been told about the extent of the problems at the hospital, placing the blame on the DHB for not keeping them better informed.

After Rabindran met with Clark at the end of March, the health minister told the Herald Rabindran was "embarrassed" over the DHB's public commentary on the issue and had promised to keep the minister better informed.

But on Wednesday Clark confirmed he had written to Rabindran and another unnamed board member about their positions on the board.

"I have provided them with the opportunity to make any submissions before I make my final decision. While that process is underway it would be inappropriate to make any further comment."

Rabindran was appointed by Jonathan Coleman as deputy chairman of the DHB in December 2016. He has only been acting chair of the DHB for three months, after Lester Levy resigned as chairman in December 2017.

The DHB has declined to comment.

More to come.