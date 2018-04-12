Queen St in Auckland is congested as firefighters attend to a suspected "asbestos-related incident".

Six fire engines and a hazardous materials unit at the incident at the intersection of Queen St and Wellesley St East.

Fire and Emergency was called to check a fire alarm that had been activated in the ASB Bank building.

A spokesman said no sign of fire was found.

"There may be an asbestos-related incident."

He said there was no need for the public to be concerned, but the intersection might remain congested for some time.